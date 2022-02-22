Hundreds of homes and businesses flooded in storms, Environment Agency says

Hundreds of homes and businesses have flooded during three storms that hit the UK in the space of several days, the Environment Agency has said.

Around 400 properties across different parts of the country were submerged in water by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, it said.

Homes in Shropshire, Yorkshire and Wales were among those affected.

On Tuesday, the Environment Agency warned there remained a significant flooding risk in some areas following the three storms.

“Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn over the next few days,” Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the organisation, said.

“So far we have received reports of around 400 properties having flooded over the past few days. Our thoughts go out to all those affected – flooding can and does have a devastating impact on people’s lives.”

Flood water in Tadcaster in North Yorkshire after the River Wharfe overtopped its banks (PA)

She added: “We have teams out on the ground taking preventative action, closing flood gates, deploying temporary barriers and moving pumps and other response equipment to areas of highest risk. Environment Agency defences have protected more than 40,000 properties despite record river levels.”

Two severe flood warnings - which say there is a danger to life - remained in place on Tuesday for Ironbridge in Shropshire and Bewdley in Worcestershire as the Environment Agency said river levels could overtop defences.

It also warned communities in parts of the West Midlands and Yorkshire - especially those along the Rivers Severn and Ouse - to be prepared for significant flooding following rainfall from Storm Franklin, which struck late Sunday and ran into Monday.

Flooding in Chester Street in Shrewsbury following Storm Franklin (PA)

Towns and villages were inundated across the Midlands, the north of England and Wales as the UK battled its third storm in a matter of days.

Streets in Matlock, a village in Derbyshire, were described as looking like “a river” while Rotherham’s train station was compared to the canals of Venice when water filled its tracks on Monday.

Houses were also flooded in Llandinam in Wales, with a local councillor saying Storm Franklin had left the village looking “like a disaster zone”