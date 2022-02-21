A South Yorkshire rail station has been submerged under water as torrential rains from Storm Franklin cause travel chaos across the country.

Train operator Northern posted a photograph of Rotherham Central station’s tracks covered in water, a scene South Yorkshire’s British Transport Police likened to the canals in Venice.

Heavy downpours throughout the weekend has seen flooding in Rotherham, Doncaster, Kirkstall, Mirfield and parts of the Calder Valley line between Leeds and Manchester.

Follow latest weather updates here

Northern services were cancelled, delayed or suspended early on Monday morning as a result of the severe flooding across the stations. In a Twitter post, they advised people “not to travel” across the Northern network.

The railway line hopes to reintroduce services in the North West on Monday afternoon- but have flagged that disruption is to be expected.

Widespread flooding has gripped the nation, with 153 flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency where flooding is to be expected and 143 flood alerts-where flooding is possible.

Although as of Monday afternoon there are now no severe flood warnings in England, there were two rare “danger to life” notices in place for the River Mersey in Didsbury and Northenden earlier on Monday morning, and residents in Greater Manchester were evacuated from their homes on Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office have said that the wet and windy conditions will continue over the next few days, although conditions will not be “as unsettled”.