Homes have been evacuated and people have been warned not to travel as Storm Franklin hits the UK with 75mph winds.
It’s the third storm to strike in four days, causing more damage and disruption.
There has been severe flooding in Northern Ireland, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had too flee their homes. In Llandinam, Wales, seven people were rescued by boat after their houses were inundated.
National Rail is advising travellers to check their routes before setting off, train operator Northern has temporarily cancelled all its services in the North West, and Southeastern railway and CrossCountry trains are “strongly” advising against travel.
Storm Franklin comes hot on the heels of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, which killed three people in the UK and left 1.4 million homes without power. Tens of thousands are still without electricity.
A yellow weather warning is in place across much of England, southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland until 1pm today.
Almost 3,000 homes in Northern Ireland still without power
Almost 3,000 homes across Northern Ireland remained without power this morning amid Storm Franklin.
It’s the third named storm to hit the region within days and at the peak of the disruption, Northern Ireland Electricity said 10,000 homes were without power.
Fallen trees block railway lines
South Western Railway said Network Rail had cleared more than 50 trees from its network since Friday, but more heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday night caused “even more trees to block the lines and further damage to stations and infrastructure”.
It added: “With the wind direction expected to change it is very likely that more trees will come down during Storm Franklin, having been weakened over the last two days.”
Storm Franklin: More than 100 flood alerts across the UK
Environment agencies have issued more than 100 alerts for flooding across the UK.
There are now no severe flood warnings in England. Earlier, there were two rare “danger to life” notices in place for the River Mersey in Didsbury and Northenden.
The River Don burst its banks in the Sprotbrough area of Doncaster, South Yorkshire last night, and police warned people to stay away from dangerous “fast-flowing” water.
Winds to ease at lunchtime – but 'it’s still pretty strong out there’
Winds will ease around lunchtime after peaking during rush-hour, according to the Met Office.
Senior meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said heavy showers lashing northern England and Northern Ireland will move south-eastwards.
But he warned: “It’s still pretty strong out there and it will continue to be strong over the next few hours.”
Storm Franklin’s highest gust of 87mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening.
M6 closed after lorry crashes into bridge and bursts into flames in high winds
A lorry burst into flames after hitting a bridge on the M6 in Lancashire last night as Storm Franklin lashed the UK with rain and gale force winds.
Lancashire Police said the driver managed to escape with help from motorists and has been taken to hospital.
All Northern trains cancelled in North West
Train operator Northern has cancelled all its services in the North West amid Storm Franklin.
It said there would be no further trains until at least 10.30am.
“Do not attempt to travel, do not head to stations as there are no alternatives”, a post warned on Twitter.
Thousands without power as Storm Franklin hits Ireland
Nearly 30,000 homes and businesses are without power after Storm Franklin hit Ireland.
Parts of the country are still clearing up after Storm Eunice.
Deirdre Lowe, from Met Eireann, said: “It makes the impacts more risky. Structures have been weakened, tree roots have been weakened. There was a lot of fallen trees this morning.”
More travel chaos as Storm Franklin hits rail and road journeys
Storm Franklin has brought more travel disruption, with rail services cancelled and major roads closed.
Many train operators urged passengers not to travel as lines are blocked by fallen trees and flooding.
Lorry bursts into flames amid high winds
A lorry has crashed and burst into flames amid high winds on the M6.
A post on the Lancs Road Police Twitter account said: “High winds caused this HGV to hit a bridge and burst into flames on M6.
“Driver luckily escaped from cab with help from other motorists and is being assessed at hospital.
“Long delays both N+S between J27/28.”
Firefighters rescue drivers stranded amid floods
Firefighters have rescued drivers stranded amid flooding in Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue reported saving a number of people from cars on the A61 at Harewood Bridge, with more reports of roads left impassable due to flash flooding across the region.
