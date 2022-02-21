Storm Franklin: ‘Danger to life’ flood warning issued for River Severn
A “danger to life” flood warning has been issued along the River Severn as Storm Franklin batters the UK.
It covered an area right next to the water in Ironbridge, a town in Shropshire. The Environment Agency said river levels were rising due to “persistent heavy rainfall” .
It was the only severe flood warning - which warns of danger to life - in place for England when it was issued on Monday afternoon.
More than 140 other places were still told to expect flooding as the country faced its third storm in a matter of days.
