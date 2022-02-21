A lorry burst into flames after hitting a bridge on the M6 in Lancashire last night as Storm Franklin lashed the UK with gale force winds and rain.

Lancashire Police said the driver managed to escape the cab of the vehicle with help from motorists following the overnight incident near Chorley.

The driver was taken to hospital assessed for their injuries.

National Highways said delays are expected between junctions 27 and 28 of the motorway. The stretch of road was closed on Monday as emergency services remained at the scene.

"There are delays of around 30 minutes on approach, please allow extra time for your journey," National Highways said. Queues were "building, with approx. 2 miles of congestion in both directions."

The severe weather brought further chaos to transport networks on Monday with rail services decimated and other major roads closed.

Many train operators urged passengers not to travel as lines are blocked by fallen trees and flooding caused by Storm Franklin, which brought winds of up to 75mph.

Northern said all of its trains in northwest England were cancelled on Monday morning and many routes in Yorkshire were also affected.

It added: "Our advice is not to attempt to travel as we are unable to provide alternative transport."

Damage to property in Barton upon Irwell, Greater Manchester, after Storm Franklin moved in overnight (PA)

Flooding at Rotherham station is so bad that the train tracks are not visible.

South Western Railway said Network Rail had cleared more than 50 trees from its network since Friday, but more heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday night caused "even more trees to block the lines and further damage to stations and infrastructure".

It warned that the weather conditions were "likely to hamper efforts to help stranded customers".

Other operators urging passengers not to travel include CrossCountry, Southeastern, TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast.

Network Rail posted a message on its Kent and Sussex Twitter feed which stated: "Our advice is to stay home if you can as disruption is likely to get worse as the day goes on."

The waters of the River Severn in edge towards homes in Ironbridge, Shropshire (PA)

Widespread emergency 50mph speed restrictions have been introduced, causing further delays to journeys.

Transport for London said the London Overground is suspended between Stratford and Richmond, Stratford and Clapham Junction, Romford and Upminster, and Sydenham and West Croydon due to damage caused by severe weather.

National Highways said the M60 in Greater Manchester was closed between junctions 10 and 11 due to an overturned HGV which had come to rest on the central reservation.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue reported saving a number of people from stranded cars on the A61 at Harewood Bridge, with more reports of roads left impassable due to flash flooding across the region.

Several major road bridges were closed on Monday morning, including the M48 Severn Bridge connecting England and Wales, and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing between Kent and Essex.