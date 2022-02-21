Storm Franklin UK - live weather updates: Homes evacuated and people warned not to travel as flooding and 75mph winds hit
Forecasters have warned the latest storm could hamper the clear-up following Storm Eunice
Homes have been evacuated and people have been warned not to travel as Storm Franklin hits the UK with 75mph winds.
It’s the third storm to strike in four days, causing more damage and disruption.
There has been severe flooding in Northern Ireland, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had too flee their homes. In Llandinam, Wales, seven people have been rescued by boat after their houses were inundated.
National Rail is advising travellers to check their routes before setting off, while Southeastern railway and CrossCountry trains are “strongly” advising against travel.
Storm Franklin comes hot on the heels of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, which killed three people in the UK and left 1.4 million homes without power.
Tens of thousands are still without electricity – and it’s estimated Storm Eunice caused around £350 million worth of damage.
A yellow weather warning is in place across much of England, southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland until 1pm today – and the bad weather looks set to continue this week.
Thousands without power as Storm Franklin hits Ireland
Nearly 30,000 homes and businesses are without power after Storm Franklin hit Ireland.
Parts of the country are still clearing up after Storm Eunice.
Deirdre Lowe, from Met Eireann, said: “It makes the impacts more risky. Structures have been weakened, tree roots have been weakened. There was a lot of fallen trees this morning.”
Thousands without power as Storm Franklin hits Ireland
It is the third storm in recent days, after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across parts of the island.
More travel chaos as Storm Franklin hits rail and road journeys
Storm Franklin has brought more travel disruption, with rail services cancelled and major roads closed.
Many train operators urged passengers not to travel as lines are blocked by fallen trees and flooding.
More travel chaos as Storm Frankin hits rail and road journeys
Many train operators urged passengers not to travel as lines are blocked by fallen trees and flooding caused by stormy weather.
Lorry bursts into flames amid high winds
A lorry has crashed and burst into flames amid high winds on the M6.
A post on the Lancs Road Police Twitter account said: “High winds caused this HGV to hit a bridge and burst into flames on M6.
“Driver luckily escaped from cab with help from other motorists and is being assessed at hospital.
“Long delays both N+S between J27/28.”
Firefighters rescue drivers stranded amid floods
Firefighters have rescued drivers stranded amid flooding in Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue reported saving a number of people from cars on the A61 at Harewood Bridge, with more reports of roads left impassable due to flash flooding across the region.
Northern Ireland amber warning ends
The amber warning for wind in Northern Ireland has come to end – but a yellow warning remains in place across much of England, southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland.
It will be in place until 1pm today.
The Met Office is still warning of very strong winds and disruption.
Storm Franklin: Passengers told to ‘avoid travel’ by train
Train operators have warned people to avoid travel if possible today amid gale-force winds and lashing rain.
National Rail has warned of “major disruption” to routes across most of Britain – including cancellations and delays.
Passengers told to ‘avoid travel’ by train on Monday as storms paralyse networks
National Rail has warned passengers to expect ‘major disruption’ to routes ‘across most of Great Britain’ including cancellations.
Met office says strong winds easing, becoming drier today
In the latest weather forecast for Monday, the Met office has said the storm situation is likely to improve today.
“Showers or longer spells of rain and hill snow dying away through this morning becoming largely dry this afternoon with sunny spells. Strong and gusty winds affecting Northern Ireland, England and Wales easing this afternoon,” the officials said today.
They added that “cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle arriving in the west moving east to all areas by dawn”.
A band of heavy, perhaps squally rain reaching the northwest later, the forecast read.
Storm Franklin: River banks swell and burst in parts of UK
Banks along South Yorkshire's River Don reportedly burst in Sprotbrough on Sunday, sending many outside the safety of their homes.
“We ask people to remain away from the area of Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock in Doncaster, after the River Don burst its banks in this location earlier this evening,” the South Yorkshire police said on Sunday evening.
They added that many of the footpaths in the area are presently underwater.
"The water is fast flowing and poses a risk to people attempting to wade through it,” police said, reported Sky news.
People have been asked to stay away from the area at this time for their own safety, officials added.
Operators of Rotherham Central railway station in South Yorkshire have shut down the services till at least Tuesday after it was severely flooded due to consecutive storms.
At least 25 flood alerts and warnings, non severe, have been issued by The Scottish Environment Protection Agency.
Of these, seven identified areas have been marked under flood alerts, and others remain under flood warnings.
Wales and Scotland have not received any severe flood warnings.
Latest warning on storms in the UK: ‘Injuries and danger to life'
The Met office on Monday issued yellow warning for Manchester, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Oxford, Bath, Birmingham, Peterborough, Norwich and Stoke-on-Trent, Newry, and Wigtown among other places.
The latest warning on the weather department’s says strong winds are expected on Monday with possible disruption.
Officials from the Met department added that some roads and bridges may be shut, buildings are likely to experience damage such as tiles being blown from roofs, and tress and branches may come down.
“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage,” they said.
“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, the warning added.
Storm Franklin paralyses train networks
The National Rail on Monday said multiple train operating companies will be affected as Storm Franklin brought parts of the country — already affected by two storms in the last week — to a grinding halt. Here are the companies affected by the storm:
- Avanti West Coast
- c2c
- Caledonian Sleeper
- Chiltern Railway
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Great Northern
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- Heathrow Express
- London Northwestern Railway
- LNER
- Northern
- ScotRail
- Southeastern
- Southern
- South Western Railway
- Stansted Express
- Thameslink
- TransPennine Express
- Transport for Wales
- West Midlands Railway
