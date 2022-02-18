Storm Eunice: Ferocious wind speed hits 122mph as gales stronger than deadly 1987 storm
Gusts of up to 122mph have been recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight during Storm Eunice, the Met Office has said, surpassing the strongest winds recorded during the deadly 1987 “Great Storm”.
The peak wind speed reached during that storm on the night of 15-16 October 1987 was 115mph, at Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex.
More follows...
