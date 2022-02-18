UK weather – live: Rare red warning for London as 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’
Red warning means dangerous winds could put lives at risk
Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits, an expert has said as a second red weather warning for wind was issued.
The rare warning – the Met Office’s most severe alert – will cover London and the southeast of England from 10am, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.
A separate red warning for wind is in force for south Wales and the northern coast of southwest England from 7am.
Even gales of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.
The army is on standby to assist, Boris Johnson has said, and widespread school closures have been announced in Wales and Devon.
The storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions further north, and will hit just days after Storm Dudley saw winds and rain sweep across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and bringing trains to a standstill.
Storm is ‘worst possible thing’ for Severn Estuary as flood warnings issued
The Environment Agency has issued 10 severe flood warnings, meaning there is a danger to life.
“Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, south-west and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, in the early hours of Friday morning,” Environment Agency flood duty manager Katharine Smith said.
Roy Stokes, the Environment Agency spokesperson for the Midlands, told Sky News: “This is a really, really serious situation and I know that people don't always want to leave their homes but in this case it might be the best advice, so listen to what you're being told on the ground.
“Keep an eye on things and we'll just watch this come through now and hopefully it won't be as bad as we're all expecting but we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
He added: “People talk about the perfect storms, so the high spring tides combined with this storm that's moving in now, it's just the worst possible thing really for the [Severn] Estuary so the worst case scenario is that some of those flood defences that have protected people over the years could be over topped.”
National Highways issues severe weather alert for all motorways
The Met Office has taken the unusual step of issuing a severe weather alert with National Highways for strong winds covering the whole of the country’s strategic road network – which includes all motorways and some A roads – from 6am to 6pm.
High-sided vehicles and other “vulnerable” vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over so should avoid bridges and viaducts, National Highways said.
National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips urged those travelling to “plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey”, adding: “In high winds, there's a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we'd advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.”
“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes,” he added.
Climate change ‘appears’ to be linked to increased storms, says minister
Home Office minister Damian Hinds has said it “appears” that climate change was linked to the storms hitting the UK, my colleague Adam Forrest reports.
Asked if events like Storm Eunice could become more common with climate change, he told Sky News: “It does appear, doesn’t it, from the pattern that there has been an increase in the frequency of these big weather events.”
Mr Hinds said: “I leave it to the scientists to talk about the exact trends and exactly how much you can ascribe to climate change, but it certainly does appear that way, doesn’t it, that we’ve had this increased frequency.”
The security minister added: “We certainly know that climate change on a global level is associated with more freak weather events, and can indeed cause danger.”
‘Stay at home’ and do not take risks, Sadiq Khan says
London’s mayor has urged people in the capital not to travel “unless absolutely essential”.
British Airways cancels some flights, as Heathrow Airport ‘slows rate of landings’
British Airways has cancelled "a number of flights" due to severe weather.
The airline said in a statement: "Like other airlines, we're expecting extreme weather conditions at airports across the UK as a result of Storm Eunice, which will cause significant disruption.
"Safety is our number one priority, and we're cancelling a number of flights.
British Airways said the rate of aircraft permitted to land at Heathrow Airport “is being reduced due to gale force winds”.
Situation looks ‘very dangerous for next few hours’, Swansea council leader warns
Rob Stewart, leader of City and County of Swansea Council, has warned that Storm Eunice poses a “really dangerous situation”, as schools in the area close for 36,000 pupils.
The decision to have pupils attend lessons remotely and for civic buildings like libraries and community centres to close was made on Thursday as the area prepared for the extreme weather conditions, Mr Stewart said.
“It is, unfortunately, a combination that we are dealing with of heavy rain over the last few days which has swelled the rivers, we've got high tides at the moment and, of course, this very, very rare red-rated storm so we're as prepared as we can be but it is looking very dangerous for the next few hours,” he told Sky News.
“We've given safety messages and, again, I would repeat those,” Mr Stewart said. “If people are choosing to venture out today, stay away from our coastal lines, stay away from our rivers, do not put yourself in danger, stay at home if you can and work from home if you can so, you know, this is a really dangerous situation.”
Snow hits Scotland and northern England
Snowfall has been reported in parts of Scotland and the north of England overnight and this morning, where a yellow weather alert – the least severe on the Met Office’s scale – has been in force since 3am.
Here’s how things are developing in Yorkshire:
And Good Morning Britain’s Julie Dunlop reports on the operation to keep Scotland’s busiest motorway running smoothly.
You can find more on the snow forecast north of the border here:
Snow warnings for most of Scotland as Storm Eunice hits
Forecasters are warning of heavy snow in parts of Scotland during Storm Eunice.
Storm Eunice poses ‘risk to life and limb’, says minister
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Security minister Damian Hinds said the red alert “danger to life” weather warning from Storm Eunice is “exactly what it is says it is … there is a risk to life and limb”.
He told Sky News: “There are troops on high readiness standby, the Environment Agency on the ground, the [power] networks themselves have to be very much active, and they are.”
Asked if people could get “cut off” by the storm, Mr Hinds said that was “absolutely a risk”, adding: “We are strongly encouraging people to take precautions and make sure they stay safe.”
Red alert for London and southeast England is a first under current system, Met Office says
This is the first time a red weather alert has been issued in southeast England since the Met Office moved to an impact-based warning system in 2011, a spokesperson told The Independent.
Explaining the change in the way warnings were issued, the Met Office’s then public weather service manager Patricia Boyle said at the time: “Severe weather can have differing impacts depending on time and location. For example heavy rain in one part of the country may have a greater impact than in another or severe gales may have a greater impact in autumn than in winter.
“Taking this information into account should lead to fewer weather warnings being issued whilst making them more relevant to the public and emergency services.”
Winds ‘of 107mph' recorded off Ireland’s south coast
According to the not-for-profit Carlow Weather service, winds have reached 107mph at Fastnet lighthouse – just off the southwest coast of Ireland.
