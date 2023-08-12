Storm Khanun brings deadly mudslides to China as Russia evacuates thousands

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mudslide caused by torrential rains from tropical storm Khanun has killed at least two people on the outskirts of Xi’an in western China, as rescuers search for 16 more people missing.

Roads, bridges and power supplies have been damaged by the heavy downpour, along with disruption to at least 20 passenger train services. Train in Shenyang, the biggest city in China‘s north-east, and surrounding Liaoning province were suspended starting on Saturday, as remnants of the powerful storm lashed the region.

A state of emergency was also declared in nine municipalities in Russia as authorities ordered evacuations in parts of the country’s Far East flooded in the aftermath of the typhoon.

After lashing southern Japan earlier this week, Khanun weakened to a tropical depression as it crossed into North Korea on Friday from South Korea on its way to China.

Parts of China suffer heavy rains and flooding every summer, but this year has been unusually severe in some areas, while other regions struggle with drought that is damaging crops.

The meteorological bureau of Jilin province predicted heavy rain in seven cities, as it warned that central and southern parts of the province would be more severely hit, reported Xinhua. These areas are likely to see a maximum of 40mm per hour, said the bureau.

So far, about 23,000 people have been evacuated from the north-eastern city of Shulan in Jilin province. There were no immediate reports of deaths in the area.

A total of 142 people nationwide were killed by flooding, landslides and mountain torrents in July, according to the ministry of emergency management.

Flood alerts have also been issued in Heilongjiang Province, as the water levels in six rivers surpassed the flood alarms.

Meanwhile in Russia at least 32 settlements were cut off while 543 houses and large stretches of roads flooded, according to official estimates.

"The water is quickly rising in the riverside parts of the (Spassk-Dalny) city," the Primorye government said, while evacuation efforts were in place in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny in Primorye.

The Spassovka and Kuleshovka rivers cross the territory of Spassk-Dalny, a city of just over 44,000 people.

Evacuations were also in place of parts of Ussuriysk, a city of more than 150,000 people about 100 km north of Vladivostok, where a dam built to contain floods was breached, officials said.

Additional reporting by agencies