Winter Storm Olive continued to pummel the United States on Thursday with heavy snow, blizzard conditions and significant ice.

But the country was a landscape of climate extremes: While deep Arctic air caused temperatures to plummet as much as 30 to 40 degrees below average in parts of the West and Plains, the US also experienced its first 100-degree day of 2023.

Falcon Lake in Texas hit 100F on Wednesday as temperature records were broken across the Southwest.

Nearly 1 million people were left without power on Thursday morning with Michigan the worst-impacted state. More than 1,400 flights were cancelled and hundreds delayed.

By Friday, the heavy snowfall threat is set to zone in on California. Southern California’s mountains are under a rare blizzard warning, with 100+ inches forecast at the Mount Baldy ski resort in the Angeles National Forest.