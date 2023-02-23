Storm weather updates - live: Warning for snow and blizzards as nearly 1m without power
Weather extremes as blizzard hits West and Great Lakes while Texas sees 100F
Winter Storm Olive continued to pummel the United States on Thursday with heavy snow, blizzard conditions and significant ice.
But the country was a landscape of climate extremes: While deep Arctic air caused temperatures to plummet as much as 30 to 40 degrees below average in parts of the West and Plains, the US also experienced its first 100-degree day of 2023.
Falcon Lake in Texas hit 100F on Wednesday as temperature records were broken across the Southwest.
Nearly 1 million people were left without power on Thursday morning with Michigan the worst-impacted state. More than 1,400 flights were cancelled and hundreds delayed.
By Friday, the heavy snowfall threat is set to zone in on California. Southern California’s mountains are under a rare blizzard warning, with 100+ inches forecast at the Mount Baldy ski resort in the Angeles National Forest.
Hard-hit Minnesota posts snow totals with warning for drivers
The Twin Cities area of Minneapolis and St Paul received around a foot in most locations, the National Weather Service reported on Thursday.
Overall totals as of 6am Thursday were 12.5 inches in Chanhassen; 8.3 inches in St Cloud; and 9.8 inches in Eau Claire.
“The last band of snow will finish up by noon with additional accumulations of 1-3 inches,” NWS reported.
“Thankfully this storm didn’t produce the amounts it had the potential to, but it still produced a lot, and combined with the windy conditions it is simply not safe to travel right now. Many roads remain completely snow-covered and in some cases closed. Stay safe out there!” forecasters added.
Watch: Winter weather leaves bare shelves at UK grocery stores
In pictures: Winter Storm Olive brings bitter cold to South Dakota
California’s last big storm put a dent in state’s megadrought problem
Storms that rolled across California from late December into January have put a dent in the state’s drought, officials said on Wednesday.
US officials cautiously announced a jump in initial allocations of federally-controlled water to agricultural, municipal and industrial users of the Central Valley Project system.
Nine atmospheric river storms at the turn of the year greatly improved the water supply outlook following three years of record drought, US Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Ernest Conant said in an online briefing.
Major Central Valley Project reservoirs that were dwindling have since been rising, and the Sierra Nevada snowpack, a key source of water when it melts, is well above average.
“However, we’re all too aware of uncertainties that exist and how rapidly conditions in California can change,” Conant said. “And not all river basins were equally improved, highlighting the need that late winter and early spring rain and snow is still needed.”
Watch: Chicago area rocked with power outages
Air travel update
More than 1,600 flights have been cancelled in the United States as Winter Storm Olive brings heavy snowfall, significant ice and dangerous whiteout conditions from coast to coast.
The storm, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue weather warnings in more than two dozen states, began Tuesday and will continue through the end of the week.
The winter storm has already impacted travel, with tracking site FlightAware reporting that 1,600 flights were cancelled in the US on Thursday morning. An additional 5,000 flights were delayed on Thursday morning,
More than 400 of those were heading in or out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Chicago’s O’Hare, Boston Logan and Detroit Metro were also badly impacted.
Watch: How much snow has fallen in Minnesota?
A smorgasbord of severe weather
The National Weather Service’s Cleveland office summed up the wild variation in extreme conditions across the United States this week in this map below.
Nearly every region was experiencing severe conditions, from heavy snow and blizzards across the Midwest to significant ice in the Northeast and high winds and fire danger in the Southwest.
First 100-degree day of 2023
The first 100 degree (Fahrenheit) day of 2023 arrived in the United States on Wednesday.
Falcon Lake, Texas hit 100F (37.8C), reported the climatologist and weather historian Max Herrera on his Twitter account Extreme Temperatures Around the World.
Falcon Lake is a reservoir on the Rio Grande about 40 miles south of Laredo, Texas.
As the US north shivered, daily heat records were being broken across parts of the south and southeast this week.
“Atlanta rose above 80F in winter for the first time in its history,” Herrera added.
