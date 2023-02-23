Jump to content

Liveupdated1677180728

Storm weather updates - live: Warning for snow and blizzards as nearly 1m without power

Weather extremes as blizzard hits West and Great Lakes while Texas sees 100F

Louise Boyle
Thursday 23 February 2023 19:32
Winter Storm Olive continued to pummel the United States on Thursday with heavy snow, blizzard conditions and significant ice.

But the country was a landscape of climate extremes: While deep Arctic air caused temperatures to plummet as much as 30 to 40 degrees below average in parts of the West and Plains, the US also experienced its first 100-degree day of 2023.

Falcon Lake in Texas hit 100F on Wednesday as temperature records were broken across the Southwest.

Nearly 1 million people were left without power on Thursday morning with Michigan the worst-impacted state. More than 1,400 flights were cancelled and hundreds delayed.

By Friday, the heavy snowfall threat is set to zone in on California. Southern California’s mountains are under a rare blizzard warning, with 100+ inches forecast at the Mount Baldy ski resort in the Angeles National Forest.

1677180728

Hard-hit Minnesota posts snow totals with warning for drivers

The Twin Cities area of Minneapolis and St Paul received around a foot in most locations, the National Weather Service reported on Thursday.

Overall totals as of 6am Thursday were 12.5 inches in Chanhassen; 8.3 inches in St Cloud; and 9.8 inches in Eau Claire.

“The last band of snow will finish up by noon with additional accumulations of 1-3 inches,” NWS reported.

“Thankfully this storm didn’t produce the amounts it had the potential to, but it still produced a lot, and combined with the windy conditions it is simply not safe to travel right now. Many roads remain completely snow-covered and in some cases closed. Stay safe out there!” forecasters added.

NWS warning of how to drive behind a snow plow

(NWS)
Louise Boyle23 February 2023 19:32
1677179408

Watch: Winter weather leaves bare shelves at UK grocery stores

UK's supermarket chains see supply disruptions
Louise Boyle23 February 2023 19:10
1677178148

In pictures: Winter Storm Olive brings bitter cold to South Dakota

Carolyn and Dan Ellwood shovel snow outside Second Edition in Pierre, South Dakota on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions continued on Thursday with warnings of wind gusts as high as 35mph, and wind chills as low as 30 below zero which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. (AP Photo/Amancai Biraben)

(AP)
Louise Boyle23 February 2023 18:49
1677177008

California’s last big storm put a dent in state’s megadrought problem

Storms that rolled across California from late December into January have put a dent in the state’s drought, officials said on Wednesday.

US officials cautiously announced a jump in initial allocations of federally-controlled water to agricultural, municipal and industrial users of the Central Valley Project system.

Nine atmospheric river storms at the turn of the year greatly improved the water supply outlook following three years of record drought, US Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Ernest Conant said in an online briefing.

Major Central Valley Project reservoirs that were dwindling have since been rising, and the Sierra Nevada snowpack, a key source of water when it melts, is well above average.

“However, we’re all too aware of uncertainties that exist and how rapidly conditions in California can change,” Conant said. “And not all river basins were equally improved, highlighting the need that late winter and early spring rain and snow is still needed.”

Associated Press

Louise Boyle23 February 2023 18:30
1677175808

Watch: Chicago area rocked with power outages

Chicago area rocked with power outages after Wednesday storms
Louise Boyle23 February 2023 18:10
1677174608

Air travel update

More than 1,600 flights have been cancelled in the United States as Winter Storm Olive brings heavy snowfall, significant ice and dangerous whiteout conditions from coast to coast.

The storm, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue weather warnings in more than two dozen states, began Tuesday and will continue through the end of the week.

The winter storm has already impacted travel, with tracking site FlightAware reporting that 1,600 flights were cancelled in the US on Thursday morning. An additional 5,000 flights were delayed on Thursday morning,

More than 400 of those were heading in or out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Chicago’s O’Hare, Boston Logan and Detroit Metro were also badly impacted.

Louise Boyle23 February 2023 17:50
1677173348

Watch: How much snow has fallen in Minnesota?

Minnesota winter storm snow totals
Louise Boyle23 February 2023 17:29
1677172208

A smorgasbord of severe weather

The National Weather Service’s Cleveland office summed up the wild variation in extreme conditions across the United States this week in this map below.

Nearly every region was experiencing severe conditions, from heavy snow and blizzards across the Midwest to significant ice in the Northeast and high winds and fire danger in the Southwest.

Weather extremes impacting the US from coast to coast this week

(NWS)
Louise Boyle23 February 2023 17:10
1677170722

First 100-degree day of 2023

The first 100 degree (Fahrenheit) day of 2023 arrived in the United States on Wednesday.

Falcon Lake, Texas hit 100F (37.8C), reported the climatologist and weather historian Max Herrera on his Twitter account Extreme Temperatures Around the World.

Falcon Lake is a reservoir on the Rio Grande about 40 miles south of Laredo, Texas.

As the US north shivered, daily heat records were being broken across parts of the south and southeast this week.

“Atlanta rose above 80F in winter for the first time in its history,” Herrera added.

Louise Boyle23 February 2023 16:45
1677169748

In Pictures: Winter Storm Olive

A Southwest Airlines plane is de-iced before takeoff at Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday in Utah as temperatures plummeted well below zero during Winter Storm Olive (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Louise Boyle23 February 2023 16:29

