Two dead as storm strikes in South Dakota and Minnesota

A powerful has left two people dead and a lot of damage in South Dakota and Minnesota.

The storm powered through the upper midwest last night, bringing 100 mile per hour winds and dust storms.

Thousands of people lost power as a result of the weather.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reported one fatality in the state in a video posted to Facebook. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office reported one death in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service is reporting a tornado in Castlewood, South Dakota that damaged two homes and a school.

Wind speeds across the region exceed 100 miles per hour (mph) in some parts, with winds routinely exceeding 50 mph, with damage to buildings and vehicles.

More to follow