Two dead as storm strikes in South Dakota and Minnesota
A powerful has left two people dead and a lot of damage in South Dakota and Minnesota.
The storm powered through the upper midwest last night, bringing 100 mile per hour winds and dust storms.
Thousands of people lost power as a result of the weather.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reported one fatality in the state in a video posted to Facebook. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office reported one death in Minnesota.
The National Weather Service is reporting a tornado in Castlewood, South Dakota that damaged two homes and a school.
Wind speeds across the region exceed 100 miles per hour (mph) in some parts, with winds routinely exceeding 50 mph, with damage to buildings and vehicles.
More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies