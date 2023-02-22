Winter storm Olive – live: Historic snow and ice threatens Minnesota, Dakotas and Wisconsin
Storm and snow warning of dangerous conditions in twin cities of St Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota
Half a dozen states were largely shut down on Wednesday as a historic winter storm bearing heavy snowfall, powerful winds and bitterly cold temperatures descended on the US.
Schools were closed in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin while public officials warned people to keep off the roads due to dangerous whiteout conditions from Winter Storm Olive.
“Difficult to impossible travel across wide swaths of the US,” was the National Weather Service warning on Wednesday.
In the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, a first round of wintry conditions dropped three to five inches of snow. The flurries will pick up in intensity by Wednesday afternoon, according to a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service.
A slew of weather warnings, watches and advisories were issued in nearly two dozen states with forecasts sounding the alarm on severe impacts from coast to coast.
Flight woes were also mounting. Total delays in and out of the US topped 1,300 flights by late Wednesday morning, according to the travel site FlightAware, with more than 1,100 cancellations.
Follow the latest updates below
UK supermarkets ration fruit and vegetables after suppliers badly hit by winter weather
In the UK, grocery stores are rationing fresh food items in a move that is expected to last weeks.
A poor harvest in Europe means that major supermarket chain Asda is now limiting customers to a maximum of three items like peppers, lettuce and broccoli.
Morrisons supermarkets will also start a ban of more than two items this week, with limited produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.
Supplies from Britain’s major winter source, Spain, have also been badly affected by weather.
Growers and suppliers in Morocco also have had to contend with cold temperatures, heavy rain, flooding and cancelled ferries over the past three to four weeks – all of which have affected the volume of fruit reaching Britain.
Supermarket issues warning as it rations fruit and vegetables
Supplies from Britain’s major winter sources have also been badly affected by weather
Winter Storm Olive in pictures: Shivering from state to state
‘An axis of heavy snow'
The arrival of a large arctic air mass from Canada was delivering an “axis of heavy snow” to many parts of the northern US, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported on Wednesday.
The snow will continue to move east across the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes today.
More than a foot of snowfall is likely from South Dakota heading east throught southern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, NWS reported.
Southern Minnesota could see two feet of snow, forecasters said, amid dangerous blizzard conditions on roads and possible power outages.
Snow will start making an appearance in the Northeast and New England late on Wednesday into Thursday.
An estimated four to eight inches of snow is forecast from Upstate New York into central New England. Over a foot is possible at higher elevations in New York’s Adirondacks and the Green and White Mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont.
More than 1,000 flights cancelled over historic winter storm - here’s what you need to know
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled in the United States as a severe winter storm brings heavy snowfall and dangerous whiteout conditions to parts of the country.
The storm, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue weather warnings in more than two dozen states, began Tuesday and is set to worsen Wednesday as it stretches from coast to coast.
The winter storm has already impacted travel, with flight tracking site FlightAware reporting that more than 1,100 flights were already cancelled in the US Wednesday morning. An additional 1,382 were delayed as of 10.54am ET.
How can you find out whether your flight is cancelled and what are your rights?
Winter weather alerts have been issued in more than two dozen states
Winter storm in pictures: Snow plows on the move
Three killed in avalanche in Cascade Mountains as heavy snow blocks rescuers
Heavy snowfall and high winds on Tuesday kept searchers away from a remote, jagged peak in Washington’s Cascade Mountains, where an avalanche killed three climbers from the northeastern US over the weekend.
The slide struck Sunday as a group of six climbers were ascending a steep, snow-packed gulley on the 8,705-foot Colchuck Peak, about 70 miles east of Seattle in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, Chelan County sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Reinfeld said Tuesday.
Four of the climbers were swept about 500 feet down the slope. One of the four survived, a 56-year-old man from New York, and despite some injuries he was able to confirm that the other three were killed before working his way back to their base camp at Colchuck Lake, Mr Reinfeld said.
Three killed in avalanche in Cascade Mountains as heavy snow blocks body recovery
Those killed were identified as a 53-year-old man from Connecticut, a 60-year-old woman from New York and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey
AP
North of the border, more winter storm warnings
North of the border, Canadians were also receiving alerts due to the severe winter weather conditions caused by the Arctic blast.
Toronto was under a winter storm warning on Wednesday with up to 12 inches of snow possible in the Ontario city by Thursday night, CTV reported.
Winter weather makes travel hazardous in Arizona
Arizonans were being strongly advised against getting on the road on Wednesday by the state’s department of transport as they shared pictures of whiteout conditions caused by the storm.
Crews were removing downed trees from the Arizona 260, a scenic highway running east–west through the middle of the state.
“If you do decide to travel, be prepared for lengthy delays due to impassable roads,” the transport department tweeted.
Watch: Weather forecast as coast-to-coast storm hits the US
Businesses, schools shuttered and roads closed
Many schools throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were called off for Wednesday, ahead of the storm, The Associated Press reports.
Offices closed, and so did the Minnesota Legislature. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem shut down state executive branch offices in several parts of the state, and employees were working remotely.
In Wyoming, virtually every road was impacted, and many were closed. Officials warned they may stay that way for days.
Associated Press
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies