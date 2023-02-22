Snow begins to fall around the Cathedral of Saint Paul, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) (AP)

Half a dozen states were largely shut down on Wednesday as a historic winter storm bearing heavy snowfall, powerful winds and bitterly cold temperatures descended on the US.

Schools were closed in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin while public officials warned people to keep off the roads due to dangerous whiteout conditions from Winter Storm Olive.

“Difficult to impossible travel across wide swaths of the US,” was the National Weather Service warning on Wednesday.

In the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, a first round of wintry conditions dropped three to five inches of snow. The flurries will pick up in intensity by Wednesday afternoon, according to a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service.

A slew of weather warnings, watches and advisories were issued in nearly two dozen states with forecasts sounding the alarm on severe impacts from coast to coast.

Flight woes were also mounting. Total delays in and out of the US topped 1,300 flights by late Wednesday morning, according to the travel site FlightAware, with more than 1,100 cancellations.

