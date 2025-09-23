Super Typhoon Ragasa latest: Hong Kong braces for impact after deadly storm hits Philippines
Ragasa is expected to trigger the longest suspension of flights ever recorded at Hong Kong’s busy international airport
Super typhoon Ragasa is expected to sweep south of Hong Kong and Macao imminently after lashing the Philippines with windspeeds approaching 270kmph, forcing thousands to evacuate.
The storm has already caused warnings of a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge” with waves exceeding three metres (10ft) in the Philippines.
Officials caution that Ragasa could trigger widespread flooding, landslides, and major damage to homes and infrastructure across affected regions. Authorities urged residents to stockpile emergency supplies, reinforce doors and windows, and evacuate underground areas.
While Hong Kong's airport is expected to remain open, the city's airport authority said flights would be significantly reduced after 6 pm Tuesday and most flight operations would be affected on Wednesday.
All schools in Hong Kong and Macao will be closed for the next two days. More than the usual number of sandbags have been provided to flood-prone areas in Hong Kong, while Macao police urged people living in low-lying areas to prepare for possible evacuation.
Ragasa is also expected to bring torrential rains and heavy winds to China's mainland coastal areas, starting Tuesday. Multiple cities such as Jiangmen, Yangjiang, Zhongshan and Zhuhai in southern Guangdong province ordered the suspension of schools, offices, factories and means of transportation.
The typhoon could make landfall in Guangdong more than once, China's weather agency said.
Hong Kong suspends hundreds of flights as Ragasa nears
Hong Kong has suspended hundreds of flights as Super Typhoon Ragasa closes in, with airlines scaling back operations from Tuesday evening.
Cathay Pacific said it will suspend all passenger flights, around 500, arriving and departing Hong Kong after 6pm local time (10am GMT) on Tuesday, with most disruption expected on Wednesday.
According to the South China Morning Post, about 700 flights have already been cancelled as airlines prepare for the storm.
Other carriers have also taken action. Hong Kong Airlines announced a special ticketing arrangement, waiving rebooking and refund fees for flights affected between 23–25 September. Emirates has cancelled flights to Hong Kong and Shenzhen over the same period, Gulf News reported.
Live: Typhoon Ragasa brings high waves to southern Taiwan as it heads toward Hong Kong
Super Typhoon Ragasa maintains its strength
Super Typhoon Ragasa is holding its intensity today morning as it moves further into the West Philippine Sea after battering northern Luzon.
The storm, which was also known as Nando in the Philippines, was packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts up to 230kmph at 11am, according to the Philippine weather agency PAGASA.
It was moving west-northwest at 20kmph and is expected to head toward southern China by late evening tomorrow.
The typhoon is forecast to keep its current strength over the next 24 hours before weakening slightly as it approaches the Chinese coast.
At least three people killed in Philippines, thousands displaced
At least three people have been killed and five others remain missing after Super Typhoon Ragasa triggered flooding and landslides across northern Philippines, officials said on Monday.
The victims included a 74-year-old man who was pinned inside a vehicle buried by mud and rocks in the mountain town of Tuba, Benguet province, while being rushed to hospital. Two others died in Calayan town, a cluster of islands in northern Cagayan province where the storm made landfall.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said more than 17,500 people have been displaced as Ragasa – the most powerful storm to hit the Philippines this year – lashed Luzon with winds over 175kmph.
Schools and government offices were closed across Manila and 29 northern provinces, while fishing boats and ferries were ordered to stay in port. Dozens of domestic flights were cancelled.
Ragasa, whose name means “scramble” in Tagalog, is forecast to continue towards southern Taiwan and Hong Kong after leaving the Philippines on Tuesday.
Ragasa expected to hit China's mainland coastal areas
The typhoon could make landfall in Guangdong more than once, China's weather agency said.
The typhoon could make landfall in Guangdong more than once, China's weather agency said.
Authorities urged residents to stockpile emergency supplies, reinforce doors and windows, and evacuate underground areas.
Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong
Ragasa is expected to sweep south of Hong Kong and Macao. While Hong Kong's airport is expected to remain open, the city's airport authority said flights would be significantly reduced after 6 p.m. Tuesday and most flight operations would be affected on Wednesday.
Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said passenger flights scheduled to depart and arrive in the city after 6 p.m. Tuesday will be suspended, with more than 500 flight cancellations expected.
Other Hong Kong-based airlines announced their flights would be disrupted, including budget airline HK Express, which reported a cancellation of over 100 flights between Tuesday and Thursday.
All schools in Hong Kong and Macao will be closed for the next two days. More than the usual number of sandbags have been provided to flood-prone areas in Hong Kong, while Macao police urged people living in low-lying areas to prepare for possible evacuation.
