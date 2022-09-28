Anger as swimmers spotted in dangerously high waves caused by Hurricane Ian: ‘Do not do this’
The area is under an evacuation order – and will see ‘life-threatening’ storm surge today
Three people were spotted swimming along the beach in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian moved, bringing perilous conditions to the shore as waves churned and floodwaters pushed inland.
The area is under an evacuation order, and officials have urged people to leave the area and get to high ground as the hurricane moved in — so going swimming as the hurricane hits is extremely dangerous.
People took to social media to express anger and frustration with the swimmers.
“DO NOT DO THIS,” said Brenna Weick, a reporter at NBC 2 News in Florida on Twitter. “I can’t stress enough how dangerous this is.”
The three people were seen entering the churning waters near a pier. After splashing around for a while, they appeared to retreat onto the beach.
As they swam, waters splashed up feet above them and onto the pier, demonstrating the extraordinarily precarious position they put themselves in.
Up to 18 feet (5.5 metres) of storm surge is expected in the Fort Myers area as the hurricane moves in, which, along with intense wind and rain, will create “catastrophic” and “life-threatening” conditions, according to the National Hurricane Centre.
The storm is a powerful Category 4 storm — nearly Category 5 — with the eyewall expected to make landfall in southwest Florida within the next few hours.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
