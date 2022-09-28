Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people were spotted swimming along the beach in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian moved, bringing perilous conditions to the shore as waves churned and floodwaters pushed inland.

The area is under an evacuation order, and officials have urged people to leave the area and get to high ground as the hurricane moved in — so going swimming as the hurricane hits is extremely dangerous.

People took to social media to express anger and frustration with the swimmers.

“DO NOT DO THIS,” said Brenna Weick, a reporter at NBC 2 News in Florida on Twitter. “I can’t stress enough how dangerous this is.”

The three people were seen entering the churning waters near a pier. After splashing around for a while, they appeared to retreat onto the beach.

As they swam, waters splashed up feet above them and onto the pier, demonstrating the extraordinarily precarious position they put themselves in.

Up to 18 feet (5.5 metres) of storm surge is expected in the Fort Myers area as the hurricane moves in, which, along with intense wind and rain, will create “catastrophic” and “life-threatening” conditions, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

The storm is a powerful Category 4 storm — nearly Category 5 — with the eyewall expected to make landfall in southwest Florida within the next few hours.

