Surfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida

Surfers are taking advantage of the big waves in Key West, Florida, as Hurricane Ian approached the United States.

“We never get the chance to surf because the waves are usually real small. But this hurricane hit and brought us some waves, so we’re going to go catch them,” one surfer said.

The hurricane hit Cuba early on Tuesday, 27 September, as a category three storm, but has since strengthened to category four.

It is likely to become category five status on Wednesday morning amid imminent landfall on the west coast of Florida.

