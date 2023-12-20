Thick smog engulfs Sydney as firefighters race to tackle huge bushfire from air

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sydney’s air quality plummeted to one of the world’s worst levels on Tuesday as bushfires raged in north-western parts of Australia while the north-eastern region continued to battle floods.

Grey clouds obscured the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge with air quality index hitting 161, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, in areas north of Sydney’s downtown after 5pm local time (6am GMT).

This brought Sydney, a city otherwise known for its blue skies and pristine beaches, on par with New Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted capitals.

Authorities urged people with respiratory conditions to seek immediate help if necessary and residents were asked to avoid prolonged exposure to outside air.

“Take precautions, such as staying indoors and closing windows,” the Rural Fire Service (RFS) said.

The smoke, which spread over hundreds of kilometres, blew into the city from the bushfires raging in Pilliga village in New South Wales, about 420km away, since 8 December.

Firefighters raced to tackle the huge bushfires from the sky with aerial water bombing on Tuesday.

The fire crisis was raised to emergency level on Monday when it began threatening homes. On Tuesday, storms moved into the area creating erratic fire conditions. However, the alert was lowered later to a “watch and act” level.

But the fires, that have already burnt through an area the size of Greater London – about 336,000 acres – went on to rage as authorities warned of worse as summer peaked.

With record temperatures worldwide – 2023 set to be the hottest year in human history – concerns are high in Australia for a repeat of the 2019-2020 “Black Summer” fires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

NSW Rural Fire Service firefighter attempt to extinguish a bush fir (Getty Images)

The impact of the fires reached beyond environmental concerns, affecting industrial operations. Energy company Santos suspended work on a gas project northwest of Sydney.

“The fires in the Pilliga are of enormous concern,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“While there is no risk to, or because of, our facilities, we have shut in our operations for the time being.”

Preparing for the season, Australia has recently acquired its biggest-ever fleet of firefighting aircraft, capable of carrying 15,000 litres of water or retardant, on a permanent lease.

As bushfires scorch the western half of the country, the eastern parts of Australia continue to grapple with the impacts of record rainfall which flooded Queensland.

The downpour, triggered in part by ex-tropical cyclone Jasper, produced more than 500mm of rainfall. In some areas, rainfall exceeded 60 inches, which is the amount of rain that normally falls in that part of Australia in an entire year.

The flooding prompted the airport Cairns Airport to temporarily shut on Monday as crocodiles were spotted walking down streets in north Queensland.