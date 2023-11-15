Satellite imagery shows bushfires tearing through Australia

Satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the bushfires currently tearing through parts of Queensland, Australia.

Fires are shown in the video burning on Australia’s eastern coast, as bushfire season in the country grows in severity.

A heatwave has officially been declared as local media have warned of temperatures soaring above 40C, with nine bushfire warnings currently in place across the state.

Australian heatwaves have been dubbed the “silent killer”, claiming hundreds of lives each year with that expected to surge over the coming decades.