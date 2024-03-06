✕ Close Snow in area affected by Texas wildfires

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Texas fire officials are still struggling to control the several fires wrecking havoc across the state.

Strong winds and dry conditions this past weekend exacerbated flames, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire in northern Texas which remains only 37 per cent contained, according to the forest service. The fires began late last month.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned more than 1.3 million acres across the Texas Panhandle and destroyed 500 structures, Texas authorities confirmed. Though, cool weather on Monday and several additional firefighters helped keep the blazes in check.

On Tuesday, officials announced a significant uptick in containment levels with two fires now completely contained.

The monster wildfire is the largest in state history. It’s suspected that it’s destroyed 500 structures and killed hundreds of cattle, forcing evacuations. The fires have also killed at least two civilians. On Tuesday, it was announced that a fire chief died while fighting a structure fire.

One woman believes she knows the cause of the fires, according to CNN. In a lawsuit filed last week, Melanie McQuiddy blamed an electric company, Xcel Energy, and its inspection contractor, Southwestern Public Service Company, for not properly maintaining a pole that she says fell and started the blaze.