Texas wildfires live: Firefighter killed responding to Panhandle blazes burning 1.3 million acres
Texas fire officials are still struggling to control the several fires wrecking havoc across the state.
Strong winds and dry conditions this past weekend exacerbated flames, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire in northern Texas which remains only 37 per cent contained, according to the forest service. The fires began late last month.
The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned more than 1.3 million acres across the Texas Panhandle and destroyed 500 structures, Texas authorities confirmed. Though, cool weather on Monday and several additional firefighters helped keep the blazes in check.
On Tuesday, officials announced a significant uptick in containment levels with two fires now completely contained.
The monster wildfire is the largest in state history. It’s suspected that it’s destroyed 500 structures and killed hundreds of cattle, forcing evacuations. The fires have also killed at least two civilians. On Tuesday, it was announced that a fire chief died while fighting a structure fire.
One woman believes she knows the cause of the fires, according to CNN. In a lawsuit filed last week, Melanie McQuiddy blamed an electric company, Xcel Energy, and its inspection contractor, Southwestern Public Service Company, for not properly maintaining a pole that she says fell and started the blaze.
Texas fire chief dies fighting fire
Fritch Volunteer Fire Department Chief Zeb Smith died from a heart attack while fighting a structure fire on Tuesday. The department has been fighting the ongoing wildfires in Texas, including the Windy Deuce Fire.
“During the response, Chief Smith faced unforeseen challenges and, despite emergency medical assistance and quick transportation to Golden Plains Community Hospital, tragically succumbed to his injuries,” the city of Borger said in a news release.
“Chief Zeb Smith served the Fritch and Hutchinson County community with selflessness and dedication. His exemplary leadership was evident in his tireless efforts over the past week, where he worked diligently to protect and safeguard his community and fellow citizens”.
Will Texas panhandle get rain amid raging wildfires?
Rain could be possible later in the week, according to a NWS Amarillo tweet. But not a high chance.
“Not a high chance at this time, but we will watch the chance for rain later this week. Could even see a few thunderstorms, especially for the eastern Panhandles into western Oklahoma.”
Texas Fire Marshal’s Office issues guidance on wildfires
Cold front moves across Texas Panhandle on Monday
A cold front set to move across the Texas Panhandle on Monday amid the largest wildfire in state’s history.
Officials said until then, however, critical fire weather conditions remain in effect.
Several people who lost homes in the fire did not have homeowners insurance
State Republican Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement at a news conference on Friday.
“A lot of the people who have lost a home had no insurance,” he said “So there are a lot of people in great need right now.”
Governor Abbott pleads with other states to send hay
During a news conference on Friday, Governor Greg Abbott pleaded with states and regions close to the wildfires to continue to send hay.
“If there’s any state, any city any community that’s provided hay, as the governor of Texas, I want to thank you for your help,” he said, adding, “But also please send more.”
He continued: “We don’t know how long we’re going to be going through this situation with inadequate hay for this region.”
Climate crisis fuels another destructive wildfire season
The cause of last week’s fires are still unknown but around the world, larger, more intense, and erratic fires are being fuelled by extreme heat and drought.
These conditions are linked to the climate crisis, caused largely by greenhouse gas emissions from decades of burning fossil fuels.
Louise Boyle reports:
World Central Kitchen working to help families in the area
The nonprofit, which is an organisation that works to make food for families in need, made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter.
