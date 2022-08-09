Thames Water to impose hosepipe ban in ‘coming weeks’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thames Water has said it will impose a hosepipe ban in coming weeks, becoming the latest water company to announce that it will impose restrictions as the country’s dry weather persists.

Thames Water provides water to around 15 million people.

“Given the long term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks,” a Thames Water spokesperson said.

Thames Water said it could not yet confirm the date due to a “number of operational and legal procedural requirements” but would be updating its customers as soon as possible.

It is the latest water company in England and Wales to announce that it will restrict customers’ water use.

Southern Water has already imposed restrictions in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, while restrictions on customers of South East Water in Kent and Sussex will come into effect on Friday.

Welsh Water has said a hosepipe ban will come into effect for Pembrokshire on 19 August. The Isle of Man has also introduced a hosepipe ban.

When asked if all 15 million be affected by the ban, Thames Water said all details would be confirmed at “a later date.”

More follows