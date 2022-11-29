More than 40m Americans face ‘high risk’ of tornadoes today

More than 40 million Americans are in the path of a storm system (NOAA)

More than 40 million Americans are in the path of a storm system that forecasters say is highly likely to cause tornadoes.

People from southeastern Texas eastward to Georgia, and northward to central Indiana and Illinois are under a threat of severe weather today, according to analysts at the Storm Prediction Center.

"We are fairly confident that there will be multiple tornadoes on the ground from late Tuesday (afternoon) to early Tuesday night," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"People should take this threat seriously."

The most severe weather is likely to affect around a million people in parts of central Mississippi, including Jackson, as well as parts of east-central Louisiana. That area is bracing for large hail and a level 4 out of 5 possibility of tornadoes.

A spokesperson for the Storm Prediction Center said: “Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, and a few severe wind gusts are expected this afternoon into the overnight period across parts of the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley and parts of the Southeast.

“A few strong tornadoes will be possible.”