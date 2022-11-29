More than 40m Americans face ‘high risk’ of tornadoes today
The most severe weather is likely to affect around a million people in parts of central Mississippi and parts of Louisiana
More than 40 million Americans are in the path of a storm system that forecasters say is highly likely to cause tornadoes.
People from southeastern Texas eastward to Georgia, and northward to central Indiana and Illinois are under a threat of severe weather today, according to analysts at the Storm Prediction Center.
"We are fairly confident that there will be multiple tornadoes on the ground from late Tuesday (afternoon) to early Tuesday night," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
"People should take this threat seriously."
The most severe weather is likely to affect around a million people in parts of central Mississippi, including Jackson, as well as parts of east-central Louisiana. That area is bracing for large hail and a level 4 out of 5 possibility of tornadoes.
A spokesperson for the Storm Prediction Center said: “Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, and a few severe wind gusts are expected this afternoon into the overnight period across parts of the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley and parts of the Southeast.
“A few strong tornadoes will be possible.”
Hail and strong wind also a threat
A total of three million people across much of Mississippi and parts of western Alabama, southwestern Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, and a small part of eastern Texas are at risk of hail, strong wind, and tornadoes.
‘Make decisions quickly'
Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center, told CNN Weather, said: “Another challenge with nighttime tornadoes, especially in the fall and winter, is that storms typically move very quickly, at times 50 or 60 mph.
“This means that you must make decisions quickly and take shelter based on information contained in the severe thunderstorm or tornado warning, and not wait until the storm arrives,” he added.
Take picture for insurance. residents urged
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging homeowners to photograph their property before the storm hits for insurance purposes. It tweeted: “We encourage Mississippians to take photos of their home BEFORE the storms. These photos can be used for insurance purposes and/or possible assistance if your home is damaged in the storm.”
Safety plan is ‘imperative'
Meteorologist for @WCBINEWS Jackson Chastain tweeted: “This is what we are up against. A Tornado Watch is likely by early this afternoon.
“The window is large, as is the potential for several long-track tornadoes. It is imperative that you have a safety plan going into this evening.”
Meteorologist explains threat levels
Meteorologist Craig Ceecee has outlined what the storm categories mean:
He added: “If you can’t get to your safe place from home, or up and out, in 5 minutes - especially if in a mobile home or weaker structure - you should spend the time under #tornado threat tomorrow somewhere else (with family/friends, at work or at a shelter).”
