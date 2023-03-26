Warnings of more severe storms including tornadoes to hit US south

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warnings of more severe storms have been issued for states already slammed by deadly tornadoes this weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center at the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday afternoon that “a few strong tornadoes and very large hail may occur with the most intense storms, particularly from central Louisiana across central/southern portions of Mississippi and Alabama this afternoon and evening”.

More than 30 million people in the South and Southeast – from Houston, Texas to the coasts of North and South Carolina – may be struck by severe weather on Sunday night, according to CNN.

On Friday at least 26 people were killed in Mississippi and Alabama after powerful tornadoes tore across the states.

The weather service in Atlanta, Georgia said that “large and extremely dangerous tornado” hit south of LaGrange on Sunday morning. At least three people were injured in the storm.

Willie Edmondson, the mayor-elect of LaGrange, told WSB that “it was awful … a lot of homes were destroyed”.

The Republican Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency order after the “severe storms and tornadoes that struck this morning,” he said in a tweet.

“As we continue to monitor the weather and work with local partners to address damage throughout the day, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted,” he added.

Wendell Sturdevant, of Rolling Fork, Miss., calls his wife as friends and his niece search through the rubble of what was a Blue Front Apartments duplex unit that he and his mother lived in

Tornado watches are in effect in parts of Texas and Louisiana until 7pm local time.

Strong tornadoes may be incoming, as well as tennis-ball-sized hail, and winds of up to 70 mph, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for areas of Mississippi.

Rolling Fork, Mississippi, a town of fewer than 2,000 people, was almost entirely destroyed by a tornado producing winds of more than 170 mph, according to meteorologist Bill Parker, CNN noted.

The tornado was preliminarily designated as an EF-4 which is exceedingly rare.