Recovery begins in tornado-hit Mississippi – but more ferocious storms are forecast

Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the United States after a deadly tornado ripped through several towns across a 170-mile stretch of the Mississippi Delta.

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured as massive storms hit Mississippi and Alabama.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi on Sunday, making federal funding available to hardest hit areas.

“Help is on the way,” Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said.

But even as recovery efforts were underway, the National Weather Service warned of a new risk of more severe weather overnight on Sunday including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

In Georgia, two tigers briefly escaped from their enclosures at Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain after the park sustained extensive tornado damage. They were tranquilised and returned to their enclosure, the park said..

An aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after the tornado (AFP via Getty Images)

Jarrod Kunze drove to the hard-hit Mississippi town of Rolling Fork from his home in Alabama, ready to volunteer “in whatever capacity I’m needed.”

“The town is devastated,” he said. “Everything I can see is in some state of destruction.”

The tornado reduced homes in the town of 2,000 people to piles of rubble and flipped cars on their sides.

“How anybody survived is unknown by me,” said Rodney Porter, who lives 20 miles south. “Houses are gone, houses stacked on top of houses with vehicles on top of that.”