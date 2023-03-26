Tiger on the loose in Georgia after tornado rips apart safari park

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least one tiger is on the loose in West Georgia after a tornado tore through the area as the state experiences severe weather.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware that a tiger was missing at the Wild Animal Safari park in Pine Mountain on Sunday morning after a tornado ripped apart the county, according to WSBTV.

The tornado took down trees, inflicted severe damage on buildings and led some to be trapped in their homes on Sunday.

The park announced on Sunday morning that it is closed for the day.

“We have received a report from the Pine Mountain Animal Safari that they are reporting a Tiger that is unaccounted inside the park,” the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The office added that there’s a tornado watch in Troup County until 1pm and a flood watch until Monday. The office added that in addition to downed trees and damaged homes, power lines have also been taken down.

Police advised residents to stay off the roads. It has also been reported that Verizon services in the area have been disrupted, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

In Upson, Meriwether, and Pike counties, a flash flood warning is in effect until 2.30pm.

The National Weather Service forecast for Troup County today states: “Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.”

The forecast for tonight adds: “Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.”

The tornado warnings for several counties in Georgia comes after tornadoes pummeled Mississippi and Alabama previously this weekend, leaving 26 dead as reported by The Independent.