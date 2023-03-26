Mississippi town left flattened as deadly tornado rips through south

The Mississippi Town of Rolling Fork has been left devastated following a ‘mile-wide’ tornado that has killed at least 25 people across the south.

Homes could be seen flattened and cars on their sides following the storm, with Rolling Fork mayor Eldridge Walker telling CNN that his “city is gone”.

It’s thought around 30 per cent of homes in the area are mobile homes, which would have struggled to battle with such winds.

