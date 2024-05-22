Katy Perry hints at who could replace her as American Idol judge

Katy Perry believes a female voice is needed on the American Idol panel.

The singer, 39, made her final appearance as a judge on the show during Sunday’s season finale (19 May).

Perry was on the American Idol panel for six years and has previously suggested Jelly Roll should be the one to replace her.

However, on reflection, she believes the show needs to keep a female voice.

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are expected to remain at the table, and Perry has now suggested her female replacement needs to be “honest and bold, not scared of negative comments”.