Noel Gallagher’s hilarious response to England’s chances of winning Euro 2024

Noel Gallagher gave a blunt response when asked about England's chances in Euro 2024.

The Oasis musician, 56, had been celebrating Manchester City's historic fourth straight Premier League title on Sunday, 19 May.

When asked how Phil Foden, who scored twice as Pep Guardiola's side beat West Ham 3-1, may perform internationally, Gallagher was unbothered by his prospects.

"I'm not an England fan, I'm Irish. Good night," he replied before appearing to leave the interview.

Gallagher was born in Manchester to Irish parents.