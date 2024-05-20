Phil Foden’s five-year-old son Ronnie was spotted trying to open a bottle of champagne after Manchester City’s Premier League win.

Dressed in his Manchester City kit, the little boy can be seen trying his best to pull the cork out of the bottle, without any success.

The funny moment was filmed by Sky Sports cameras as Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title win in a row on Sunday (19 May), following a 3-1 victory over West Ham.

After the final whistle, Ronnie was also seen standing proudly next to the winners' trophy, alongside his England player father, mother Rebecca Cooke and younger sister, True.