BBC presenter suffers coughing fit live on air in latest awkward viral moment

Watch the moment BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri has a coughing fit live on air, forcing the programme to cut to a clip early.

Ms Moshiri went viral last year when she was caught giving the middle finger at the beginning of a broadcast.

She clarified that the moment - shared millions of times - was actually part of a countdown and a joke she shares with the crew.

The presenter on Tuesday (21 May) posted a clip of her latest awkward moment on X, which has already been viewed more than 50,000 times.

“When you get that horrible tickly throat and coughing fit - but you are broadcasting,” Ms Moshiri wrote.

“Had to give up after a bit! Thanks to director Sarah for going to the clip early for me!”