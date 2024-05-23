Oxford university lockdown sees students take to streets in pro-Palestine protest

Watch as students take to the streets of Oxford in protest after police locked down a university building.

A pro-Palestinian protest group reportedly organised a sit-in at the university offices on Wellington Square on Thursday 23 May.

Oxford Action for Palestine (OA4P) is demanding a meeting with the university to review its policies relating to the Gaza conflict.

In recent weeks, student protesters across the UK and US have called for universities to cut financial ties with Israel following its offensive in Gaza.

Many in Oxford took to the streets of the city on Thursday afternoon, where chants of “free Palestine” and “Palestine will be free” were heard.