David Walliams reveals he was locked up in Italian jail over passport error

David Walliams has revealed he was locked up in Italian jail over a passport error.

The comedian and author appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday (22 May) to promote his new book Astro Chimp when he opened up about his new encounter.

The 52-year-old explained how he wrote some of the book while in jail on holiday.

“I went to Venice and I got there and realised I had taken my old passport which was out of date and they were really fierce,” Walliams said.

“They locked me up in a cell for seven hours.”