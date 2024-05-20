David Beckham makes MLS Jurgen Klopp admission: ‘My mates are going to kill me’

David Beckham admitted his “mates are going to kill him” as he was quizzed on his thoughts about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp managed his last game for the Merseyside team on Sunday (19 May), after announcing he was leaving the club earlier on in the season.

Beckham, 49, was asked about the possibility of Klopp getting involved in American football.

The Inter Miami CF president told the SmartLess podcast on Monday: “Even as a Man Utd fan I love Jurgen. I love his character, his personality and what he brings to the sport.

“I am going to get killed by some of my Man United mates, I am sad to see him leave. What he has done for the club and the sport has been incredible.”