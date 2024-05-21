Julia Fox opens up on two-year celibacy: ‘Never been better’

Julia Fox has opened up on her celibacy, declaring "nothing good comes from having sex."

The actor, 34, says she has chosen to abstain from sex for the last two-and-a-half years.

Explaining the reasoning behind her decision, she told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: “With the overturning of Roe v Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way I can take back the control.

"It sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”