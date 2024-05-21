Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just 11 months in charge

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The Argentine manager, who had only been in the job for 11 months, guided the Blues to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

“Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways,” the club wrote, sharing a statement.

“He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

After the news was announced, Pochettino thanked Chelsea’s ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to manage the club.