Destruction from tornado that levelled Iowa town captured in drone footage

Drone footage shows the damage caused by a powerful tornado that ripped through a small town in Iowa.

The twister passed through Greenfield on Tuesday 21 May, killing several people, injuring at least a dozen and destroying many homes.

Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, has pledged the state’s full resources to help the affected areas recover, reassuring residents that help is on the way to provide shelter, food, water and restore power to thousands of residents.

Authorities are still determining how many people were injured and displaced by the tornado in the farming town of 2,000, located about 60 miles west of Des Moines.