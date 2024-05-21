Mary Earps has discussed her future with Manchester United, admitting she has felt like “a punching bag” this season.

The England goalkeeper has spent the last five years with United but her current deal is set to expire this summer.

Discussing her future at the club with Sky Sports on Monday (20 May), Earps said: “The honest answer is conversations are still ongoing.

“I have been clear that I don’t want to make an emotional decision.

“The beginning of the season was really tough and I felt really upset about things that were being said about me that were not true.”