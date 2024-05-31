‘I’m a flight attendant - this is the real reason we greet you on board’

A flight attendant has revealed the real reason why they greet passengers as they board a plane.

TikTok user Rania, from Austria, filmed footage of herself working on a Wizz Air flight.

She says that crew members say "hello" to passengers to assess whether or not they are fit to board.

Rania says flight attendants will check if someone is too drunk or sick to fly.

The Transportation Security Administration says travellers may bring less than or equal to 3.4oz/100 ml of alcoholic beverages in carry-on luggage on flights.