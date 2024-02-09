Flight attendant shares hacks to avoid extra airport costs

A flight attendant has shared a list of things you should avoid buying at the airport.

If you are looking to upgrade cabins, purchase an economy seat and be as patient as possible - ignoring all emails - before asking at the airport instead.

The flight attendant also suggests avoiding paying for checked baggage and - if you need to - freezing liquids of more than 100ml to take them as hand luggage.

It is also suggested to bring your own empty bottle to fill up with water - and pack food and snacks - rather than purchasing items on board.