Crowds gather outside Trump Tower as former president addresses criminal conviction

Crowds gathered outside Trump Tower for the former president’s planned postconviction remarks on Friday, 31 May, following the jury’s unanimous guilty verdict in his hush money trial.

Mr Trump scheduled a post-trial news conference in the same lobby where he descended a golden escalator to announce his 2016 presidential campaign almost nine years ago.

He was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Mr Trump denies.