Donald Trump made unfounded claims his hush money trial was "rigged" after being found guilty on all counts, becoming the first criminally convicted US president in history, on Thursday (30 May).

Mr Trump – who refused to testify in his own defence – faces up to four years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

He will be sentenced on 11 July at 10am ET (2pm GMT).

Mr Trump's full remarks can be seen in this video.

Speaking after the verdict, Mr Trump claimed: "This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt a political opponent."