Bruce Willis’s daughter Rumer shares rare update on father’s dementia battle

Bruce Willis's daughter Rumer has shared a rare update on her father's battle with dementia.

Appearing on the Today Show on Thursday (30 May), the actor’s daughter revealed her father is in good spirits.

The 69-year-old was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.

Ms Willis said: “He is doing so good.

“My dad is just such a girl dad through and through. He almost unlocks that little kid girl dad. It’s what I saw with my little sisters.”

Ms Willis also thanked people for their support following his diagnosis.