Jeremy Renner shares moving message he told daughter after near-death accident

Jeremy Renner shared the heartfelt message he gave to his daughter after his near-death snowplough accident last year.

The Avengers star, 53, broke 38 bones and sustained a crushed skull as he tried to save his nephew from being run over by the vehicle.

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on Thursday’s (30 May) episode of her eponymous talk show, Renner said the accident “messed him up” so much he forgot about his daughter Ava, 11.

After describing what it was like speaking to her after the accident, Renner revealed the emotional conversation inspired a song called “Wait.”