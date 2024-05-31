Eleven rare Humboldt penguin chicks welcomed at Chester Zoo

Eleven rare baby penguins are making themselves at home at Chester Zoo.

The Humboldt penguin chicks are the most the zoo has seen in a single hatching season for more than a decade.

They are said to be healthy and well looked after by their parents.

Chester Zoo describes the breed as being most at risk from extinction.

Parrot and penguin manager Zoe Sweetman said the arrival has "delighted" staff.

The new baby penguins are named after plants including Nettle, Thistle, Dandelion, Tulip and Daffodil.