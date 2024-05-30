Moment resident and her dog chased by bear rummaging through trash

A Minnesota resident and her dog were chased by a bear after it was found rummaging through a trash can on Tuesday, 28 May.

Bailey Jacobson and her pooch, Zeus, were walking outside their Maple Grove home when they encountered three bears in the evening.

The homeowner said she was "petrified" and screamed when she saw the trio, sending the two smaller animals into the woods.

The larger bear then chased Zeus down the driveway.

Footage shows the animal chasing Zeus and charging towards Jacobson before turning back into the woods.