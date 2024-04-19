Three-legged bear breaks into Florida home to raid family’s fridge

A three-legged black bear attempted to raid a Florida family's fridge after breaking into their home on Thursday morning (18 April).

Julieta Cuesta said the mammal managed to get in after it broke the screened porch to get into the backyard of her Heathrow property.

The homeowner said the bear got into a fridge on their porch but didn't find anything.

To deter bears from coming inside homes, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation says dog food should be brought inside and rubbish should be secured.