Black bear spotted roaming casually around Virginia residential compound

A black bear was filmed on a home security camera casually roaming around a residential compound in Virginia this week.

Instagram user @derekpearsontaxidermist shared footage of the encounter on 4 April in Round Hill, captioning the video: "First one of the season but normally they don’t walk here themselves."

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the sighting of a bear is a rare treat for most Virginians but encounters between bears and people are increasing.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia estimates there are 17,000 bears in the state.