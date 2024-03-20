Bear caught ‘carjacking’ vehicle in Pennsylvania as family return from holiday

A bear was caught "carjacking" in Pennsylvania on Sunday, 17 March.

Katie Homer posted footage on TikTok showing the huge animal inside a car in Dingmans Ferry near the Pocono Mountains

She and her family had returned from a long weekend away when they saw the vehicle with its hazard lights on in their driveway.

Homer said she heard a loud bang and noticed the black bear inside the car.

It was eventually freed by a game warden, with footage showing the bear running into the woods.