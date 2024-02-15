Bear attempts to squeeze through dog door to get into home

A bear tried to enter a Washington resident's home by squeezing through a dog door last week.

Amy Holt, who lives in North Bend, shared footage of the incident from 7 February.

Home security video shows the huge mammal approaching the back door of Holt's property and trying to fit itself through the dog door, giving up when it found it was too small.

It then attempted to enter the house through the windows, eventually giving up.

"We live in a rural area, and encounters are a normal part of living here... It's one of the things we enjoy most about living in North Bend," Holt told KOMO-TV.