Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal apologise for ‘leading people on’

Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have apologised for “leading people on” after telling fans they had “news to share”.

Many viewers believed a cryptic post shared by the actors earlier this week was a hint at a second series of the popular BBC show.

However, the pair have now confirmed this is not the case in a new Instagram Story posted on Thursday (30 May), as they revealed they will be hosting a marathon screening of Normal People to raise funds for Unicef and suicide prevention charity Pieta.

In a joint video on Instagram Paul said: “Hello, The news is, and we are incredibly sorry if we led people on, it’s not a season two.”