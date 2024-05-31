Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman with Wolverine popcorn bucket

Ryan Reynolds poked fun at Hugh Jackman's X-Men character in a new video unveiling a popcorn bucket for the new Deadpool & Wolverine film.

In a new clip set to dramatic music, the item is slowly revealed to be a container featuring Logan's face and an open mouth with a tongue.

Jackman appeared to be in on the joke, posting the video on his social media pages with the caption: "Don’t try to butter me up."

It comes after the release of the Dune popcorn bucket which resembled a sandworm - fans had to brush past plastic teeth to reach for snacks.