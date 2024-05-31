Watch: High school student’s defiant protest of book ban during graduation ceremony

A high school student dropped a banned book at the feet an Idaho school district official in a defiant protest during her graduation ceremony last Thursday, 23 May.

Annabelle Jenkins tried to give a graphic novel copy of The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood, adapted by Renee Nault, to West Ada School District superintendent Derek Bub but he did not accept the book.

The title is one of ten banned in the school district after HB 710, the Children’s Library and Protection Act, was signed into law intending to stop children from encountering materials “harmful to minors” in a school or public library.

West Ada School District was contacted for comment.